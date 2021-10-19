Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Uniti Group worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 603.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.