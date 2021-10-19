Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 15,163 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCEI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEI opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

