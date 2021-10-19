Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.81.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
