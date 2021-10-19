Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.81.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

