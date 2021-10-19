Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,225 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 120.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 186,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

