Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 7,104 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $13,246,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 48,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,812,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.