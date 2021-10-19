Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.