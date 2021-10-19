Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,947,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,689,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of -0.19.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

