Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.44 Million Stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 57.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 130.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

CLIX opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.