Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $111.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued an average rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $75.80 on Monday. Snap has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,108,441 shares of company stock valued at $311,883,923.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,786,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,003,000 after acquiring an additional 546,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $4,475,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 105.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

