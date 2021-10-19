Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,968 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

