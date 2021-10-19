Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 4,028 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 145,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 86,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.73 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

