Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 344.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,341,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 109,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.