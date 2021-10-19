Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

