Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,314 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 24,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

SIMO opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

