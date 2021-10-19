Citigroup Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of PAC stock opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $131.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $3.4886 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 238.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.