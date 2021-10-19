Citigroup Inc. Has $219,000 Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOCO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

In other news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

