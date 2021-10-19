MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

