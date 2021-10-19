Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $522.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2021 earnings at $13.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $459.90 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

