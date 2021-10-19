Sigma Labs (SGLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. On average, analysts expect Sigma Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGLB opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.39.

SGLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

