Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

