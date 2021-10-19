Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

