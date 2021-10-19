Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $32.00 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

