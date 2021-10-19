Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells 26,959 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mukesh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SMART Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SMART Global by 18.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

