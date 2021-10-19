Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Griffin Myers Sells 109,400 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

