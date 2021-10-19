ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00.

RMD stock opened at $256.99 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

