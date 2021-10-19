Comparing New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya N/A N/A N/A New Relic -35.19% -54.44% -16.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tuya and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Relic 1 8 2 0 2.09

Tuya presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. New Relic has a consensus target price of $72.86, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than New Relic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tuya and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $179.87 million 25.39 -$66.91 million N/A N/A New Relic $667.65 million 7.11 -$192.61 million ($2.60) -28.17

Tuya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

Summary

Tuya beats New Relic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

