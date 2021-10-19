West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Short Interest Down 30.7% in September

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 277,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

WTBA opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.03. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. On average, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $66,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

