Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,800 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

