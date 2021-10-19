ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.98% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ YLDE opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $41.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

