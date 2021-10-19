The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $435.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $370.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.19.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $413.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.