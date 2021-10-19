Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.34 Million

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report sales of $723.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.06 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $575.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

