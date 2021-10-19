Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to Buy at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

NVO opened at $103.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $28,654,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

