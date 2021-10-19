Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of PRFT opened at $132.87 on Monday. Perficient has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $134.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,026,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

