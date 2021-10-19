Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Financial Review

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Blucora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Blucora $754.95 million 1.07 -$342.76 million $0.91 18.22

MoneyLion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MoneyLion and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Blucora has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Blucora.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48% Blucora -2.04% 29.83% 9.47%

Summary

Blucora beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

