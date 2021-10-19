Financial Comparison: Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) versus L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. L’Oréal pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 13.05% 144.82% 11.35% L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and L’Oréal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.19 billion 2.26 $285.42 million N/A N/A L’Oréal $31.97 billion 7.39 $4.07 billion $1.67 50.73

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and L’Oréal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 1 2 0 2.67 L’Oréal 1 2 7 1 2.73

Summary

L’Oréal beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home. The Professionals segment indicates that commercialization of products is oriented toward organizations like hotels, restaurants, offices and factories. The company’s brands are Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Suavel, Evenflo, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, Keranove, LYS, Fancy, Depend and Kotex. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mexico, Mexico.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands. The company was founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

