SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.