Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

