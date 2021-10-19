Veritex (VBTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Veritex has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

