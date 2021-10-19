Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos is well-positioned to benefit from its proprietary software backed by a comprehensive product portfolio. The company remains focused on its three strategic initiatives — the expansion of its brand, increasing its offerings, and driving operational excellence. Sonos is benefiting from robust demand for its products in the growing global audio market. It outsources the manufacturing process to contractors based in China for a competitive advantage. Extended partner ecosystem and geographical footprint aid its growth strategy. However, its business is highly susceptible to seasonality that creates a discrepancy in quarterly revenues. It operates in technologically evolving markets. High research and development costs strain its margins. High concentration risks and supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic are other concerns.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

