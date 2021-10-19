Orange’s (ORAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. cut Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 355.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 43.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

