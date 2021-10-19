Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.57.

EVA opened at $65.68 on Monday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 776.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 186,378 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

