$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will report sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $20.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 2,084.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after buying an additional 3,852,255 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 7,468.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

