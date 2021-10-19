Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Upgraded to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melexis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $117.00 on Monday. Melexis has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

