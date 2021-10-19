Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.31.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $12.25 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zevia PBC stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

