UBS Group’s (UBS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.72.

NYSE:UBS opened at $17.21 on Monday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in UBS Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

