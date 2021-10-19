Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 933,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $33,745,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.