Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Grows By 25.0%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

