Barclays Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $110.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Argus boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.20.

MS opened at $101.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $339,405,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $197,552,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

