Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $459.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.41. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

