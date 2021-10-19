Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 726,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

