Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

